John Sheridan proud of Plymouth Argyle League Cup efforts

Sheridan has never won a League Cup match as Plymouth Argyle manager

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan has praised his players after they came back from 2-0 down to force a penalty shoot-out against Leyton Orient in the first round of the League Cup.

The Pilgrims having drawn 3-3 after extra-time.

"From 2-0 down to play how we did at the end was very pleasing," Sheridan told BBC Radio Devon.

"Everyone appreciates and everyone will say that we should have won the game in the end, I thought we were tremendous."

Orient goalkeeper Gary Woods saved a penalty from Jason Banton as well as the crucial sudden-death spot-kick from Carl McHugh, who was part of the

Argyle pulled the tie back to 3-3 in extra-time after McHugh scored his first goal for the club since his summer move from Valley Parade, while Plymouth also hit the woodwork twice.

"I said don't worry about who's missed a penalty, I like the character that people want to take a penalty," Sheridan added.

"I'm not thinking about Carl's missed penalty, or Jason's missed a penalty, we should have won the game.

"You've got to look at why they're playing in the higher league and what they do and what makes them good players.

"Hopefully they'll pick on things and take things from other players and it'll help their game as well."