BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale enjoy Super Cup win

Ronaldo, Bale enjoy Super Cup win

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale says the crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium were "amazing" during his team's 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup.

Bale's team mate Cristiano Ronaldo scored either side of half-time, in a game which saw also saw new recruits James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos start for the reigning European champions.

The Super Cup is the first of six trophies Real are hoping to win this season.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Ronaldo, Bale enjoy Super Cup win

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy

Top Stories