Real Madrid's Gareth Bale says the crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium were "amazing" during his team's 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup.

Bale's team mate Cristiano Ronaldo scored either side of half-time, in a game which saw also saw new recruits James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos start for the reigning European champions.

The Super Cup is the first of six trophies Real are hoping to win this season.

Available to UK users only.