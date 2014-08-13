Cummins and Ribeiro to be only Exeter City signings

Ribeiro (left) and Cummins have been training with Exeter City during pre-season

Paul Tisdale says Graham Cummins and Christian Ribeiro will be Exeter City's only signings when the club's transfer embargo is lifted.

Exeter have been after taking out after cashflow problems.

The club expects to

"We haven't got any more money to bring any more players in, although the embargo will be lifted," Tisdale said.

"We have got Graham Cummins ready to come in, we have got Christian Ribeiro ready to come in too.

"That's two players into the squad, it's hardly the cavalry, but it's a good start.

Exeter City's troubled summer of 2014 May: Assistant manager Rob Edwards takes over at Tranmere Rovers. He is not replaced. June: Club forced to take out a loan with the Professional Footballers' Association to cover cash flow problems after lower than predicted crowds. June: Captain Danny Coles is disciplined for abusing a fan on Twitter. He is later sold to Forest Green. July: Chairman Edward Chorlton steps down. August: Chief executive Guy Wolfenden resigns.

"It will at least mean that we could bring a player in on loan if a club is so kind to take a player for nothing, at the moment we can't even do that," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.

Ribeiro, a 24-year-old defender who has won two Wales caps, was released by Scunthorpe in the summer while striker Cummins, 26, has left Preston after spending last season on loan at Rochdale.

The Exeter manager has had to register himself as a player and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 League Two draw with Portsmouth on Saturday.

He handed a debut to 18-year-old youngster Connor Riley-Lowe in the 2-0 League Cup defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday as City's bench had six players under the age of 22 on it.

"We had some really good performances from some of the players," Tisdale said.

"We had a another debut for another young player coming through the academy.

"One thing is to say we have to do that at the moment as times are tough, but the other thing is we're producing players that are capable of going out there.

"Connor Riley-Lowe is 18, he's not the finished product but he put in a wonderful ball at the end that Tom Nicholls just couldn't get on the end of."