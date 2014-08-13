French club Marseille sign Morocco's Abdelaziz Barrada

Moroccan international midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has completed a transfer to French Ligue 1 club Marseille.

He has signed for an undisclosed fee from Al Jazira in the UAE.

"I see my long-term future at the club. I want to help OM to finish on the podium. That is where this club deserves to be," said Barrada.

Marseille confirmed Barrada had turned down a move to Portuguese giants Porto in favour for them.

Barrada started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before making his name in Spain with Getafe.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 34 appearances for Al Jazira last season.

As well as playing for Morocco at the 2013 African Cup of Nations, he was also part of the under-23 team that qualified for the 2012 Olympics.

He played in all three group games at the games in London and scored against Honduras.