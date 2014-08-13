Alfreton Town: Wilkins and Igiehon set to sign

Alfreton Town finished 11th in the 2013-14 Conference season

Alfreton Town are waiting for international clearance to complete the double signing of Sean Wilkins and Benny Igiehon.

Midfielder Wilkins has been playing for CD Marino in the fourth tier in Spain and striker Igiehon has been playing for FC Langenthal in Switzerland.

Assistant manager Russ O'Neill told BBC Radio Derby: "They have both been with us in pre-season and have done well.

"They want to come for the right reasons and we want to sign them."