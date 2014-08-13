Mason Bennett: Bradford City sign Derby County striker

Bennett (right) was on loan with Chesterfield last season but only started one game

Bradford City have signed teenage Derby County striker Mason Bennett on loan until January.

The 18-year-old watched his new side beat Morecambe in the League Cup on Tuesday and will be available for Saturday's League One game at Walsall.

Bantams boss Phil Parkinson told the club website: "Mason is someone we have tracked since the start of pre-season. We can't wait to work with him."

Bennett said on Twitter: "Delighted. I can't wait to get started."

The England Under-19 international, Derby's youngest-ever goalscorer and youngest-ever player, had been set to join former Rams manager Nigel Clough on loan at Sheffield United, but the deal fell through.

Bennett spent six weeks on loan with Chesterfield last season, but only started one game.