Shane Long: Southampton agree fee with Hull City for striker

Shane Long began his career at Cork City

Southampton have agreed a fee, reported to be £12m, with Hull City for Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long.

The 27-year-old joined Hull from West Brom in January, and scored four times in 15 appearances for the Tigers.

Long, who began his career at Cork City but made his name at Reading, is set to become Saints' sixth summer signing.

Southampton have already signed keeper Fraser Forster, defender Ryan Bertrand, midfielders Dusan Tadic and Saphir Taider, and striker Graziano Pelle.

The south-coast club have seen six players depart St Mary's this summer, with striker Rickie Lambert, midfielder Adam Lallana and defender Dejan Lovren all moving to Liverpool.

How the Saints moved on from their summer exodus (estimated transfer fees) Outs Ins Rickie Lambert £4m Graziano Pelle £9m Adam Lallana £25m Dusan Tadic £10.9m Luke Shaw £27m Ryan Bertrand (loan - £10m option to buy) Dejan Lovren £20m Saphir Taider (loan - £7m option to buy) Calum Chambers £16m Fraser Forster £10m Dani Osvaldo (loan - £5.6m option to buy) Shane Long TBC £12m Total £97.6m £58.9m

Left-back Luke Shaw has joined Manchester United, Arsenal have signed right-back Calum Chambers and forward Dani Osvaldo has left for Inter Milan on loan.

Hull signed Long, who has scored 11 goals in 47 caps for the Republic, in a deal understood to be worth up to £7m in January.

The striker is yet to complete a medical or agree personal terms with Southampton, who begin their Premier League season with a trip to Anfield on Sunday.