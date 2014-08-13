Torquay United set to take winger Jordan Chapell off transfer list

Chapell's last appearance came as a substitute on the final day of last season

Torquay United manager Chris Hargreaves says winger Jordan Chapell could be about to come off the transfer list.

The 22-year-old, who signed a two-year deal at Plainmoor last summer, following Torquay's

"He wants to stay, he's fighting to get in the team," Hargreaves said.

"I don't want him to go so we're in discussions about him coming off the transfer list," he told BBC Sport.

Chapell after a

He was the Gulls' top scorer with five goals last season, his last being the quickest goal in the club's history

But he failed to find the net after October and only made three starts between February and the end of the season.

Torquay's transfer-listed players Jordan Chapell Aaron Downes Elliot Benyon Ben Harding Karl Hawley Dale Tongue

Chapell has yet to be involved at all in the Torquay squad this season in their opening games against Gateshead and Welling.

"Chappy's happy," Hargreaves added.

"He's obviously disappointed he's not in the team, but he's got to fight and train to get in there.

"There's no problem about him playing at this club, I want him to stay, he wants to stay and I'm sure that's going to happen."

Chapell is one of six players still on the transfer list as Hargreaves looks to lower the wage bill at the club.

There have been no offers for Chapell or Dale Tongue, Aaron Downes, Elliot Benyon, Ben Harding and Karl Hawley, who all still remain on the transfer list.

"The other lads, they will again have discussions with me and it's one of those situations where we're ultimately trying to clear a big wage bill at this football club and that is also one of my job descriptions to do that.

"Until anyone comes in for them, or the offer's right, they'll stay at his football club, and they'll perform and they'll want to do well in their careers and that's what they're doing."