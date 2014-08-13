Seattle Reign's Jess Fishlock to join Frankfurt on loan

Jess Fishlock has previously spent loan spells with Melbourne Victory and Glasgow City

Wales captain Jess Fishlock will join German champions Frankfurt on loan from Seattle Reign when the National Women's Soccer League season ends.

Fishlock will move to Germany following the play-offs in the United States, returning to Seattle for the start of the 2015 season.

The 27-year-old, capped 80 times by Wales, has also spent loan spells with Glasgow City and Melbourne Victory.

"It is a club with a high reputation and a long tradition," Fishlock said.

"I feel honoured to embark on this challenge and hope I can contribute to a successful season."

Did you know? Jess Fishlock has the most assists in the current National Women's Super League season with 8 from 22 games

The midfielder previously played for Cardiff City LFC, Bristol Academy and AZ Alkmaar before joining Seattle Reign in 2013.

"Jessica is very experienced and has developed into a key player for Seattle Reign over recent years," Frankfurt coach Colin Bell said.

"She is technically strong and is an aggressive midfielder who pushes the right buttons in build-up play.

"Her personality and winning mentality make her a perfect fit for our job requirements."