Stephen Dawson: Rochdale sign ex-Barnsley midfielder

Dawson had spells with Mansfield, Bury and Leyton Orient before joining Barnsley in January 2012

Stephen Dawson has agreed a one-year contract with League One side Rochdale.

The 28-year-old midfielder rejected a contract offer from Barnsley, who were relegated from the Championship, at the end of last season.

He is now reunited with Dale manager Keith Hill, who signed Dawson during his spell in charge of the Tykes.

Rochdale lost their opening league fixture against Peterborough on Saturday and were beaten in the first round of the League Cup by Preston.

"I'm really disappointed with the manner of the two goals," Hill told BBC Radio Manchester after a 2-0 home defeat by North End.

"They're elementary mistakes, they're not League One mistakes. We should have dealt with the two goals better, and then we might have caused a few problems.

"The real positive about the result is that it's not affected the league and we're only three points off top spot."