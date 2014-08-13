BBC Sport - Burnley ready for new season - Sean Dyche

Burnley ready for new season - Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes that the task facing his newly-promoted Premier League players this season is "difficult but not impossible", and that they are "ready" for the season ahead.

The Clarets only other Premier League appearance came in the 2009-10 season when they were relegated after finishing 18th, but gained promotion from the Championship in April.

Dyche admits that the club are 'minnows' compared to the likes of North West rivals Liverpool and Manchester United - but insists that his players, staff and the entire town have been looking forward to this challenge for some time.

