Leicester City captain Wes Morgan says that his newly-promoted side will not be over-awed by their apparently difficult start to the Premier League campaign.

The Foxes' first five fixtures see them host top flight stalwarts Everton, Arsenal and Manchester United and also travel to Chelsea and Stoke.

But the 30-year-old defender - who this summer signed a new deal - believes that the Foxes will have little problem if they perform to the high level that saw them win the Championship title last season.