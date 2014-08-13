Michael Smith: Swindon turn down Coventry bids for striker

Smith has scored four goals in his last six games for Swindon

Swindon Town have confirmed they have rejected bids from Coventry City for striker Michael Smith.

Town paid Charlton an undisclosed fee for the 22-year-old in January, and he signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Smith has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances for the League One club, including four in the opening two games of this season.

"Coventry made two offers and they weren't what we needed," chairman Lee Power told BBC Wiltshire.

"They [goalscorers] are very hard to find so it would have to be a silly offer for us to listen."

Smith started his career at Darlington, where he played under current Swindon boss Mark Cooper, and joined Charlton in 2011.

He made two appearances for the Addicks and had loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Newport, Colchester and AFC Wimbledon, before signing on at the County Ground.

Smith scored twice to help Swindon come from behind and beat Luton 2-1 in Tuesday's League Cup first round, and Cooper said after the game: "He's looking more and more like we always knew he would be. That's four in six for him so I'm sure his price tag is going up.

"We love big Smudge to bits. He works his socks off. The boys love him because he never stops chasing and harrying.

"Sometimes when you work that hard you get your rewards and he's getting them now."

Swindon have already fended off bids for midfielder Massimo Luongo and captain Nathan Thompson this summer, and Power insisted there was no pressure to sell their players.

"As much as every football club needs money, we've got the balance sheet where we need to be and we won't be selling people short," he added.

"If people want to buy one of our players they have to pay the going rate. If not, they'll stay here. We're not in a rush to sell anyone and we're in the market ourselves."