Alex Jakubiak: Oxford United sign Watford striker

Oxford lost to Burton on the opening day of the League Two season

Oxford United have signed Watford striker Alex Jakubiak on loan until January.

The 17-year-old has made just one first-team appearance for Watford and spent the second half of last season on loan at Braintree.

Jakubiak, who won his first Scotland Under-19 cap against Belgium on Tuesday, told the club website: "This is a really good move for me.

"Oxford are an exciting club that play football the right way."

The U's take on Mansfield this weekend and Jakubiak says that despite being so young, he will be able to handle the physical nature of League Two football.

"I'd like to start playing as soon as possible and start scoring as soon as possible and get my confidence up and take it from there," Jakubiak told BBC Sport.

"I went to Braintree on loan, physically it was fine. It's a test I'm looking forward to.

"I prefer the competitive side to football. There will be plenty of games and I want to be involved in as many as possible."