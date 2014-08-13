Peterborough United lose first-choice defenders

Baldwin (pictured) and Zakuani made it through the full 90 minutes in Saturday's season opener

Peterborough United will be without first-choice centre-halves Jack Baldwin and Gabby Zakuani for about a month.

Zakuani suffered a calf injury, while Baldwin damaged medial knee ligaments during Saturday's 1-0 win at Rochdale.

"We've had a bit of bad luck on the injury front," boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after Tuesday's 1-0 League Cup loss to Portsmouth.

"It's disappointing to lose my first-choice centre-halves after one game."

Michael Bostwick and 19-year-old defender Ricardo Santos took up the centre-half positions at Fratton Park.

Ferguson may look to bring in cover this week before the visit of local rivals MK Dons.

"First and foremost I have to look at what I've got," he said.

"I'll have a chat with my chairman. There are one or two things we're looking at and we're hopeful we can get one or two in by Saturday."