Scunthorpe United's David Syers out for the season
-
- From the section Football
Scunthorpe United midfielder David Syers has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The 26-year-old suffered serious damage to both his knee ligaments and hamstring in a collision with a Swindon defender in the opening minutes of their 3-1 opening-day defeat.
Syers scored 10 goals in 38 games for the Iron last season.
Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told the club website: "It's shocking news. It's devastating for him and the club."