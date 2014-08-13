Scunthorpe United's David Syers out for the season

Syers joined Scunthorpe from Doncaster last January after a successful loan spell

Scunthorpe United midfielder David Syers has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old suffered serious damage to both his knee ligaments and hamstring in a collision with a Swindon defender in the opening minutes of their 3-1 opening-day defeat.

Syers scored 10 goals in 38 games for the Iron last season.

Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told the club website: "It's shocking news. It's devastating for him and the club."