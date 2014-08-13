Women's World Cup 2015: Wales name squad for England match

Wales lost 2-0 against England at Millwall's The Den in October 2013

Wales manager Jarmo Matikainen says he has named his "strongest possible squad" for the Women's World Cup qualifier against England.

Frankfurt-bound loanee Jess Fishlock captains the 20-strong squad, which has a combined 600 caps.

Fishlock sat out the recent 1-1 friendly draw against Scotland but she returns for the qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium on 21 August.

"It is the best possible team we can name," said Matikainen.

England, managed by Welshman Mark Sampson, are currently five points clear of second-placed Wales in Group Six.

Victory or even a point in Cardiff would secure England's place at the 2015 World Cup finals, which will be held in Canada.

Wales' final Group 6 match will be away to Ukraine on 17 September in Lviv.

Four runners-ups from the seven European qualifying groups will go into two rounds of play-off matches for the remaining World Cup spot.

Wales squad: Sophie Dando (Cardiff City Ladies), Nicola Davies (Reading), Rhian Cleverley (Unattached), Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town), Kylie Davies (Millwall), Loren Dykes (Bristol Academy), Carys Hawkins (Fylkir), Sophie Ingle (Bristol Academy), Helen Bleazard (Yeovil Town), Georgia Evans (Bristol Academy), Jessica Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Josie Green (Watford), Michelle Green (Cardiff City Ladies), Angharad James (Bristol Academy), Sam Quayle (Bristol Academy), Sarah Wiltshire (Watford), Natasha Harding (Bristol Academy), Hannah Keryakoplis (Birmingham City), Megan Wynne (Watford), Nadia Lawrence (IBV Vestmannaeyjar)