Matthew Briggs: Millwall boss Ian Holloway warns defender

Holloway says he will "have to fine" Briggs after his over-celebration

Millwall boss Ian Holloway has warned left-back Matthew Briggs he must not get booked for over-celebrating again after being sent off on his debut.

The 23-year-old took his shirt off after putting the Lions in front against Wycombe and was later dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Holloway told BBC London 94.9. "It's not a shame. It's unprofessional.

"He has made a mistake and almost cost his team. I don't ever want to see him do it again and I'll have to fine him."

Matthew Briggs on Twitter "I want to also apologise for getting sent off and for my celebration! Silly booking, my emotions got best of me. WONT HAPPEN AGAIN!!"

Briggs joined Millwall on a one-year deal this summer after being released by Fulham.

The former England Under-21 international, who only featured twice for the Cottagers last season, has said Holloway was a big reason in his move to The Den.

Holloway says he can understand why Briggs removed his shirt in celebration.

"I think that comes from a lot of frustration," added the 51-year-old.

"I was very pleased with the goal. We spoke to him the other day about what to do.

"He has got everything but sometimes your ability can be a bit of a curse if you don't pull it off.

Briggs came through Fulham's academy and made a total of 29 appearances for the west London club

"I think it was a relief for him but you know what the rules are."

However, Holloway was slightly frustrated with the sending off, with Briggs given his marching orders by referee Andy D'Urso for a foul on Sido Jombati.

"He gave the referee no choice - although I will say there were lots of other fouls," he said.

"Was it a deliberate kick? He caught someone but he (the referee) was lenient all night and it might have been a slightly more controlled game.

"Wycombe committed 17 fouls and their young right-back must have done 15 of them."

Briggs was contrite on social media after the game, tweeting: "I want to also apologise for getting sent off and for my celebration! Silly booking, my emotions got best of me. WONT HAPPEN AGAIN!!"