MK Dons: Karl Robinson 'learned from mistakes'

Robinson finished in the League One play-off places in his first two seasons in charge

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson believes he is a better manager this season.

The 33-year-old, the fifth-longest-serving boss in the country, oversaw his lowest League One finish last term in his four years in charge.

"I think there's been more of an edge to me personally," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I went away and looked at some of the things I've done wrong. People forget I'm really young. I'm still learning my trade and I'm going to make mistakes."

Robinson's century MK Dons' League Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon was Karl Robinson's 100th as manager of the club.

MK followed up Saturday's season-opening victory over Gillingham with a 3-1 League Cup success over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Three of Robinson's summer signings were influential in the result, with Danny Green providing the corner for Kyle McFadzean's second goal in as many games and Benik Afobe netting the decisive third goal on his full debut.

"We felt we had to have a bit more of an edge," said Robinson. "We've not spent millions of pounds, we've just made some astute signings."

Robinson felt young midfielder Dele Alli was not protected from strong tackles against Wimbledon, and brought the 18-year-old off after 68 minutes.

"He had a go at me for bringing him off. He said 'gaffer, I'm old enough to look after myself'. I like that he feels he is," said the MK boss.

"But I have to look after him. He was on a booking. He's still young and still has that temper, I don't want that to be something people talk about.

"I want people to talk about the good stuff and I think he showed he's a top, top player."