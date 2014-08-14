Guernsey FC: Rhys Jordan returns in 3-0 win over Whyteleafe
-
- From the section Football
Rhys Jordan started for Guernsey FC for the first time since being released by Bristol City in their 3-0 win over Whyteleafe on Wednesday evening.
The 19-year-old former New Zealand youth international
A long-range strike from Luke Winch gave the Green Lions a half-time lead.
Further goals from Dominic Heaume and Marc McGrath gave Guernsey their first Isthmian League Division One South win of the season at Footes Lane.