Guernsey FC: Rhys Jordan returns in 3-0 win over Whyteleafe

Guernsey-born Jordan grew up in New Zealand and played for them in the 2011 Under-17 World Cup

Rhys Jordan started for Guernsey FC for the first time since being released by Bristol City in their 3-0 win over Whyteleafe on Wednesday evening.

A long-range strike from Luke Winch gave the Green Lions a half-time lead.

Further goals from Dominic Heaume and Marc McGrath gave Guernsey their first Isthmian League Division One South win of the season at Footes Lane.