Russell Slade: Scrap League Cup extra-time, says Leyton Orient boss

Slade is the fourth longest-serving manager in the top four divisions

Leyton Orient boss Russell Slade has called for extra time to be scrapped in the League Cup.

Orient's win against Plymouth on penalties was one of seven ties to go to extra-time on Tuesday night.

"I don't think anybody wants extra-time on the first Tuesday of the season," Slade told BBC London 94.9.

"There were players who I didn't want out there at that particular stage. I had no choice. To even have extra-time is beyond me. It is criminal."

He added: "There are high risks of injuries anyway. I do not see the logic of it."

Slade, who is the fourth longest-serving manager in the top four divisions, believes the League Cup should follow the example of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

The JPT has a shoot-out if scores are level at full-time rather than have an extra 30 minutes of play, which the former Yeovil and Brighton manager thinks would benefit players.

"Absolutely - go straight to penalties on 90 minutes," the 53-year-old said.

"It is not 90 minutes or 120. I totted up all the minutes [with injury time] against Plymouth and I think it was 130.

"That is a lot for your second game of the season.

"We were trying to manipulate things to bed a few players in because we have recruited later than we would have liked. It proved a challenging and difficult night for us."

Meanwhile Slade has admitted that some of his new signings are still lacking match fitness.

The O's saw their summer recruitment plans delayed by their involvement in the League One play-off final and since then Francesco Becchetti's takeover of the club in July has allowed Slade to reassess his initial targets.

"All of a sudden we are looking at a higher calibre of player coming into the football club," he said.

"They sometimes take their time in getting those deals down.

"We have worked very quickly, as we bought five players in about 14 or 15 days. We weren't sitting on our backsides - we were proactive.

"Even though they are generally fit, in terms of their conditioning, with the work they need to do to prepare for a long, marathon season - I openly say we are still behind and still playing catch-up.

"We are not where we need to be.

"We will improve and get better on that side of things, there is no doubt about it."