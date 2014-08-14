Glasgow City thrash Zhilstroy-1 to progress in Champions League

O'Sullivan (left) scored twice in Glasgow's win

Glasgow City qualified for the last 32 of the Women's Champions League for the fourth year in succession with a 4-0 win over Ukraine's Zhilstroy-1.

City knew beforehand only a win would be enough to progress as group winners.

And they started on the front foot with early goals from Denise O'Sullivan and Jo Love.

Fiona Brown made it three after the break before O'Sullivan scored her second. City will learn their last-32 opponents on August 22.

Glasgow had already defeated Slovakia's Nove Zamky and Glentoran of Northern Ireland, with all of City's games taking place at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.

However, Zhilstroy-1 had a superior goal difference after wins in their opening two Group 4 fixtures.

Coach Eddie Wolecki Black had lost key players in pre-season such as Rachel Corsie and Suzanne Mulvey and went into group decider without injured duo Leanne Ross and Suzanne Lappin.

However, they were keen to impose themselves early on their Ukrainian counterparts and O'Sullivan took advantage of Iryna Sanina's fumble at a long ball to tap into the net after nine minutes.

Soon they had a second when Love found an inch of space in a crowded penalty area to head in and double the advantage.

The Ukrainians were struggling as City continued to press them in midfield, orchestrated by O'Sullivan, and Susan Fairlie almost stabbed in a third before the break when she broke clear, her effort going just wide of the post.

Any hope of a comeback in the second half was extinguished when Brown danced on the edge of the box before unleashing a fine left-foot shot into the top corner.

O'Sullivan added a fourth when Eilish McSorley's miss-hit shot fell into her path to leave her with an easy finish.

Fairlie thought she had the ball over the line with a header but it was cleared by the Zhilstroy-1 defence.

The visitors rallied briefly but a goal-mouth scramble apart they never looked like being the first team in this year's campaign to find the net against City.