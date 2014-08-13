Christian Atsu: Everton sign Chelsea winger on loan

Christian Atsu spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Vitesse Arnhem

Everton have signed Chelsea's Ghana winger Christian Atsu on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Porto in September 2013 but was immediately loaned to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for the 2013-14 season.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez said: "He's a player who fits in with the culture and the way we want to play.

"He's a very gifted technical footballer and he's got the right personality and character to fit in."

Atsu, who started all three of Ghana's games during the World Cup finals in Brazil this summer, is Everton's fourth signing of the summer and is available to face Leicester on Saturday.

The Toffees spent a club record £28m on striker Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, signed Gareth Barry on a free transfer from Manchester City and brought in Muhamed Besic from Ferencvaros.