Women's World Cup: Wales boss Jarmo Matikainen could stay on

Wales' Women's manager Jarmo Matikainen says he will remain in charge if his side qualify for the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

The Finnish coach was due to leave in March, before agreeing to stay on until the end of the qualifying campaign in September.

Wales are currently second in Group 6 and Matikainen will continue until next July if the team reach the finals.

"That's what we have agreed with the FAW," said the 54-year-old.

Wales are five points behind leaders England, who they play at the Cardiff City Stadium on 21 August.

England need just one point from their remaining two games to secure their place at next year's tournament.

Only one team qualifies from each group, with the four best runners-up contesting two rounds of play-off matches for the remaining World Cup spot.

Wales' final Group 6 tie will be away to Ukraine on 17 September in Lviv, which could be Matikainen's last game in charge.

"I hope it won't be," he said.

"We've got to make sure we don't play the occasion but the game.

"It is a fantastic group of people to work with and we believe that we can do it. Anything is possible."

Matikainen could stay in charge for another 11 months if Wales qualify for the Women's World Cup, which runs from 6 June to 5 July 2014.

But he says he is happy to help the Football Association of Wales in its search for his successor.

"If I can be in any way of help in the future process then I am definitely available," he added.

Wales have named a 20-strong squad for the final two qualifiers, which includes Frankfurt-bound loanee Jess Fishlock.

Fishlock was rested during the recent 1-1 friendly draw against Scotland but her return has boosted the Wales camp, which boasts a combined 600 international caps.

"We have experience and youth in the right balance," said Matikainen.

"It is the best possible team we can name."