Anthony Pilkington: Cardiff City sign Norwich City winger

Anthony Pilkington's only Premier League goal for Norwich in 2013-14 came in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea

Cardiff City have signed Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington on a three-year deal for a fee of £1m.

He was the second signing confirmed on Friday following 23-year-old Reading centre-back Sean Morrison.

Republic of Ireland international Pilkington scored 15 goals in 62 starts for the Canaries.

The 26-year-old will provide new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with options out wide with Craig Noone injured.

Noone will not be fit to play until September, suffering from a long-standing groin injury.

Pilkington will be reunited with former Norwich team-mate Tom Adeyemi at the Cardiff City Stadium and could make his debut against his former club Huddersfield on Saturday 16 August.

The 22-year-old central midfielder signed for Cardiff as a direct replacement for Jordon Mutch, who has completed his £6m transfer to Queens Park Rangers.

It has been a busy transfer window for Solskjaer.

As well as the loss of Mutch, Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace on a three-year contract, while QPR have signed defender Steven Caulker for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have completed the transfer of Chile World Cup midfielder Gary Medel for £10m.

Solskjaer has recruited strikers Adam Le Fondre,Federico Macheda and Javi Guerra, midfielders Guido Burgstaller and Kagisho Dikgacoi, plus goalkeeper Charlie Horton.

And Peter Whittingham has committed his future to Cardiff by signing a contract extension until June 2017.

Former Manchester Untied striker Solskjaer says he is also trying to sign a central defender, following the departure of Caulker and with Ben Turner (ankle injury) and Juan Cala (suspended) both sidelined.