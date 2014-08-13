Irish Premiership: Crusaders 2-2 Ballymena Utd

Media playback is not supported on this device Sky Blues hold Crues at Seaview

Crusaders made it two draws from two games in this season's Premiership as they were held at home by Ballymena.

After a drab first half, Jordan Owens headed the Crues into a 52nd-minute lead but Ballymena equalised through a superb strike by Gavin Taggart.

Ballymena's Matt Tipton headed against a post but the Sky Blues did take the lead when defender Johnny Taylor nodded in from Neal Gawley's corner.

Just two minutes later Timmy Adamson headed an equaliser for Crusaders.

Former Ballymena striker Gary McCutcheon set it up with a cross from the left for Adamson to apply the finish in the box.

After two rounds of matches, Ballymena are top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference with four points.

Crusaders defender Paul Leeman sustained a suspected broken arm during the match.

"It was just one of those things. He went down with his weight on his wrist," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"Our doctor thinks it is broken and it is very disappointing for him."