Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts 1-1 Ballinamallard
Dungannon Swifts had to settle for a home draw after finishing Wednesday's Premiership clash against Ballinamallard United with 10 men.
Defender David Armstrong was sent-off for a second yellow card offence to leave the Swifts a man down.
Dungannon had taken the lead in the 29th minute when defender Dermot McCaffrey hooked in a fine volley.
Mallards full-back Liam McMenamin got the equaliser on 56 minutes, heading in from Anthony Elding's cross.
Ballinamallard then hit the post twice in three minutes.
From David Kee's free-kick, Johnny Lafferty rose highest but saw his header strike the inside of the upright.
Then Lafferty passed for Jason McCartney whose shot also struck a post.
Ballinamallard pushed for a late winner and striker Elding had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.