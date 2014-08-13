Irish Premiership: Dungannon Swifts 1-1 Ballinamallard

From the section

Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard share the spoils after a 1-1 draw at Stangmore Park

Dungannon Swifts had to settle for a home draw after finishing Wednesday's Premiership clash against Ballinamallard United with 10 men.

Defender David Armstrong was sent-off for a second yellow card offence to leave the Swifts a man down.

Dungannon had taken the lead in the 29th minute when defender Dermot McCaffrey hooked in a fine volley.

Mallards full-back Liam McMenamin got the equaliser on 56 minutes, heading in from Anthony Elding's cross.

Ballinamallard then hit the post twice in three minutes.

From David Kee's free-kick, Johnny Lafferty rose highest but saw his header strike the inside of the upright.

Then Lafferty passed for Jason McCartney whose shot also struck a post.

Ballinamallard pushed for a late winner and striker Elding had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside.