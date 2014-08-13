Irish Premiership: Glentoran 2-3 Linfield

Media playback is not supported on this device Aaron Burns injury time goal gives Linfield victory over Glentoran at the Oval.

Manager Warren Feeney made his playing debut as Linfield came from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 win at Glentoran.

Feeney came on as an early substitute but saw his Linfield side fall behind as David Scullion headed in.

Scullion shot the Glens into a 2-0 lead early in the second half but Linfield responded with Aaron Burns heading in.

Peter Thompson went through to lob an equaliser before Linfield's Jimmy Callacher was sent-off and then Burns scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Callacher, who moved to the Blues from Glentoran last season, had come on as a second-half substitute.

He was dismissed for a second yellow card after a late challenge on Glentoran's Kym Nelson, having earlier been booked for hand-ball.

Linfield had come into the match seeking their first points of the campaign, having lost 3-0 at Portadown on the opening day.

But the Blues suffered an early setback when top striker Waterworth had to go off with a hamstring injury, and that led to manager Feeney coming on to make his Linfield debut.

Thompson had a header go wide for Linfield before the Glens almost took the lead when Fra McCaffrey's half-hit shot struck the inside of a post and grateful keeper Jonathan Tuffey gathered.

Glentoran did move in front seconds before the interval whistle. Stephen McAlorum sent in a free-kick and Scullion nipped in at the front post to steer in his header.

Scullion struck again four minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 to Eddie Patterson's Glens. It was a superb finish with the Glens front man curling a left-foot shot from the edge of the box past Tuffey.

But the visitors hit back within three minutes as Burns headed in Linfield's first league goal of the season with a downward header after keeper Elliott Morris had failed to claim Ivan Sproule's corner.

The Blues levelled in the 72nd minute as substitute Kirk Millar, making his debut, played the ball through and Thompson showed his experience in coolly lobbing over keeper Morris.

In stoppage-time, Glentoran's Willie Garrett headed straight at keeper Tuffey and right at the end Bruns stroked in the winner following a Nelson corner.