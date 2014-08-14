Irish Premiership: Institute 2-0 Coleraine

Media playback is not supported on this device Institute secure home win over Coleraine

Premiership new boys Institute secured their first win of the campaign by beating Coleraine 2-0 at Drumahoe.

The best chance of the first half fell to Neil McCafferty but his long-range strike was saved by Michael Doherty.

Stephen Curry opened the scoring for the hosts on 63 minutes when he curled a shot into the top right corner of the net over Eugene Ferry.

Darren McCauley drilled a low left-foot shot past Ferry for the second 10 minutes later after good work by Curry.

Institute now have four points from their opening two games, while the Bannsiders can boast just a solitary point from their first two fixtures.

Paul Kee's team play champions Cliftonville on Saturday, while Coleraine are at home to Linfield.