Irish Premiership: Portadown 0-1 Cliftonville

Joe Gormley scored the only goal as champions Cliftonville recorded their first victory of the season against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

The Reds went ahead through Gormley's 35th-minute strike after he was played in by new signing David McDaid.

Portadown's best opportunity came six minutes into the game as Jordan Lyttle headed over the bar from a corner.

Conor Devlin made a terrific double-save to deny Gary Twigg and Mark McAllister in the second half.

McDaid and Gormley will have pleased manager Tommy Breslin after linking up well for the goal.

Gormley cut a lonely figure in Cliftonville's scoreless opener on Saturday against Glentoran but rediscovered his form and scoring touch thanks to his new strike partner, firing a low shot into the corner beyond David Miskelly.

Devlin then produced heroics for the away side in the second period, stopping former Linfield man McAllister's effort at full stretch and then also denying dangerman Twigg.