Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint Town 0-2 Glenavon

Goals from Rhys Marshall and Tiarnan Mulvenna give Glenavon a 2-0 victory over Warrenpoint

Late goals from Rhys Marshall and Tiarnan Mulvenna saw Glenavon take three points from their visit to Warrenpoint Town and remain unbeaten.

Full-back Marshall fired home from 10 yards in the 79th minute and Mulvenna added the second with a penalty on 82 after Dermot McVeigh upended Guy Bates.

In the first half, Kyle Neill saw a header acrobatically saved by Jonathan Parr and after the break Parr denied Andy McGrory's right-foot shot.

The Lurgan Blues now have four points.

Barry Gray's side have still to open their account after two rounds of matches.

Glenavon host Dungannon Swifts on Saturday, while Warrenpoint travel to the Oval to play Glentoran.