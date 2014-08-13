Ipswich Town: Paul Taylor still has no future at Portman Road

Taylor has made seven league starts since joining Ipswich two years ago

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has confirmed forward Paul Taylor still has no future at Portman Road, despite making his first start since March.

The 26-year-old, who has been told he can leave the Championship club, played 80 minutes of Tuesday's 1-0 League Cup defeat by Crawley.

McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk: "He's still available for loan or transfer."

Taylor was signed by previous boss Paul Jewell for £1.5m from Peterborough United two years ago.

McCarthy has used the former Vauxhall Motors man out wide, but he has featured just 25 times for Town, scoring once.

He created a presentable chance for himself against Crawley, cutting in off the wing for a shot.

"I know what Tayls is about. He could have done better with his chances," said McCarthy.

"He opens the goal up and misses the target completely. He did brilliantly to get into that position and then you just want to hit the target."

On the opposite flank, Alex Henshall made his first start since joining from Manchester City in the summer.

The 20-year-old had a brief loan spell with the Suffolk side last season.

"I thought Alex did well. He is a work in progress. He's just a kid that has come from Man City and I think we'll get something out of him," added the Ipswich manager.