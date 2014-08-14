Stuart Nelson: Gillingham goalkeeper faces two months out

Nelson was an ever-present for Gillingham in 2013-14

Gillingham manager Peter Taylor expects goalkeeper Stuart Nelson to be out for at least two months.

The 32-year-old, who was an ever-present for the Gills last season, injured ligaments in his thumb on the opening day of the new campaign.

Taylor told BBC Radio Kent: "It is about making sure he is confident and the ligament is strong after that.

"It could turn out to be longer. It is a blow for us and Stuart. We had some almighty bad luck for that to happen."

Former Aldershot stopper Glenn Morris, a summer arrival at Priestfield, replaced Nelson last Saturday and played in Tuesday's League Cup win over Yeovil.

Taylor is considering bringing in another goalkeeper on loan but will not be rushed into a quick decision.

"I'm still looking," the 61-year-old said.

"Thankfully we brought in Glenn in the summer because I wanted what I regard as a very good number two and also someone to push the number one.

"Glenn fitted that bill perfectly.

"He came in on Tuesday night, made a fantastic save and came for a cross right at the end, when we were under pressure, and took it superbly.

"There is less panic now.

"Last year we had a couple of younger ones on the bench. Could they have handled three or four matches in the league? Probably not - it would have been a big doubt.

"I haven't got to rush because I have got some experience here."

Taylor is reticent to bring in another keeper for the sake of it.

"It depends how the calls go. I want as much competition for every place.

"I certainly won't be bringing someone in who doesn't have a chance of starting. I want someone to push Glenn all the way or take the shirt."