Franck Ribery: France forward retires from internationals

Ribery missed the World Cup in Brazil with a back injury

France forward Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from international football.

The Bayern Munich attacker, 31, is a three-time French player of the year.

Ribery - France's talisman Age: 31

31 Club: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich International appearances: 81

81 International goals: 16

16 World Cups: 2006 & 2010

"I want to focus on my family and concentrate on my work at Bayern Munich and make way in the national team for the many young and exciting players," Ribery told German magazine Kicker.

Ribery missed the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil and ends his France career with 16 goals from 81 caps.

He has been one of the star performers in Europe in recent seasons following a £20m move from Marseille to Bayern in 2007, winning four Bundesliga titles and one Champions League with the German club.

Ribery came third in the voting for Fifa's Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player in 2013, finishing behind Lionel Messi and winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

"One has to know when to stop," he added. "I have experienced so much and now is the time for others to come forward. You could see at the World Cup that we should have no concerns about France's future.

"There were highs and lows but now is the time to start a new chapter in my life."

The decision means Ribery will not feature at Euro 2016, which is to be held in France.