Aberdeen: Derek McInnes lauds Pawlett and Jack input

Peter Pawlett takes on former Don Josh Magennis

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was grateful for players with game-changing abilities in the 2-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Despite an awkward start on Killie's new artificial pitch, Peter Pawlett and Ryan Jack produced fine goals either side of half-time.

"We know we've got quality to change the games," said McInnes.

"You could nit-pick and maybe take more care, but any away victory where you keep a clean sheet - you've got to be pleased."

The Dons have now won one and lost one in the 2014-15 Premiership season, with success at Rugby Park following a sore loss to Dundee United.

Pawlett, a star of last season's third-place finish, scored an impressive opener in off the bar, and Jack added a bullet header from Niall McGinn's cross to double the lead.

McInnes is looking for that pair to provide several goals this season.

"When Kilmarnock made a change it allowed us to slide him [Jack] up the pitch," McInnes told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Right away he steps forward as if he's unleashed and I think he's got that in him - we see it in training. We want him to get amongst the goals.

"Peter Pawlett, in the position we play him, has got to go on the pitch thinking 'goals', and not just hoping to score.

"He's got to be thinking about double figures this season."