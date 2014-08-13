League Cup: Manchester United handed MK Dons trip
Manchester United will travel to face MK Dons in the second round of the Capital One Cup.
It is 19 years since United were involved at this stage of the competition, losing 4-3 on aggregate to York in September 1995.
In the pick of the other ties Bradford face Leeds in a Yorkshire derby, Newcastle travel to Gillingham and Stoke face Portsmouth.
All ties will be played in the week of 25 August.
|League Cup winners
|2014
|Manchester City
|2013
|Swansea
|2012
|Liverpool
|2011
|Birmingham
|2010
|Manchester United
League Two side Burton - who beat Wigan in round one - host Premier League side QPR, while Northampton are rewarded for their win at Wolves with a trip to Bournemouth.
Brentford needed extra-time and penalties to beat Dagenham & Redbridge after an incredible 6-6 draw on Tuesday night and now face near neighbours Fulham.
Southampton travel to Millwall, while West Ham face Sheffield United and Aston Villa take on Leyton Orient.
Capital One Cup second-round draw
Burton v QPR
Port Vale v Cardiff City
Middlesbrough v Preston
Stoke v Portsmouth
Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest
Swansea v Rotherham
Watford v Doncaster
Millwall v Southampton
Bournemouth v Northampton
Brentford v Fulham
West Brom v Oxford
Scunthorpe v Reading
Derby v Charlton
West Ham v Sheffield United
Swindon v Brighton
Leicester v Shrewsbury
Crewe v Bolton
Birmingham v Sunderland
Gillingham v Newcastle
Norwich v Crawley
Bradford v Leeds
Aston Villa v Leyton Orient
Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday
Walsall v Crystal Palace
MK Dons v Manchester United
All ties to be played the week commencing 25 August.