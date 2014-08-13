League Cup: Manchester United handed MK Dons trip

Manchester United will travel to face MK Dons in the second round of the Capital One Cup.

It is 19 years since United were involved at this stage of the competition, losing 4-3 on aggregate to York in September 1995.

In the pick of the other ties Bradford face Leeds in a Yorkshire derby, Newcastle travel to Gillingham and Stoke face Portsmouth.

All ties will be played in the week of 25 August.

League Cup winners 2014 Manchester City 2013 Swansea 2012 Liverpool 2011 Birmingham 2010 Manchester United

League Two side Burton - who beat Wigan in round one - host Premier League side QPR, while Northampton are rewarded for their win at Wolves with a trip to Bournemouth.

Brentford needed extra-time and penalties to beat Dagenham & Redbridge after an incredible 6-6 draw on Tuesday night and now face near neighbours Fulham.

Southampton travel to Millwall, while West Ham face Sheffield United and Aston Villa take on Leyton Orient.

Paul Scholes and David Beckham were in the team the last time Manchester United played in the second round of the League Cup - they lost 4-3 on aggregate to York

Capital One Cup second-round draw

Burton v QPR

Port Vale v Cardiff City

Middlesbrough v Preston

Stoke v Portsmouth

Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

Swansea v Rotherham

Watford v Doncaster

Millwall v Southampton

Bournemouth v Northampton

Brentford v Fulham

West Brom v Oxford

Scunthorpe v Reading

Derby v Charlton

West Ham v Sheffield United

Swindon v Brighton

Leicester v Shrewsbury

Crewe v Bolton

Birmingham v Sunderland

Gillingham v Newcastle

Norwich v Crawley

Bradford v Leeds

Aston Villa v Leyton Orient

Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday

Walsall v Crystal Palace

MK Dons v Manchester United

