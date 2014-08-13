Wasp Solutions League Cup second round draw

Annagh Utd v Portadown

PSNI v Ards

Lisburn Distillery v Glenavon

Moyola Park v Glentoran

Dundela v Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville v Wakehurst

Donegal Celtic v Knockbreda

Loughgall v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Glebe Rangers

Ballymoney United v Ballinamallard United

Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield

Coleraine v Larne

Dollingstown v Institute

Warrenpoint Town v H&W Welders

Newington YC v Ballymena Utd

Portstewart v Bangor

Ties to be played on week beginning Monday 25 August. Home advantage will change in a number of the games depending on the availability of floodlights.