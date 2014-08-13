League Cup second round draw
Annagh Utd v Portadown
PSNI v Ards
Lisburn Distillery v Glenavon
Moyola Park v Glentoran
Dundela v Carrick Rangers
Cliftonville v Wakehurst
Donegal Celtic v Knockbreda
Loughgall v Dungannon Swifts
Crusaders v Glebe Rangers
Ballymoney United v Ballinamallard United
Ballyclare Comrades v Linfield
Coleraine v Larne
Dollingstown v Institute
Warrenpoint Town v H&W Welders
Newington YC v Ballymena Utd
Portstewart v Bangor
Ties to be played on week beginning Monday 25 August. Home advantage will change in a number of the games depending on the availability of floodlights.