Michael Ngoo: Kilmarnock sign striker on two-year deal

Kilmarnock have signed striker Michael Ngoo on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old, who had a spell on loan at Hearts last year, was released by Liverpool at the end of last season.

Ngoo goes straight into the Killie squad for Saturday's match against Ross County and said: "It is good to be back in Scottish football.

"I am looking to bring goals and compete for the league. I don't see any reason why this bunch of players can't compete for the league."

And he added: "If we beat every other team, then it's down to Celtic, if that makes sense.

"I watched them [Kilmarnock] play against Aberdeen [who won 2-0] and there wasn't much in the game so I believe that if everyone gets their head down and works hard, I don't see any reason why we can't.

Ngoo has joined up for Johnston's second season in charge at Killie

"You can't go into something thinking we will settle for less.

"We have to aim for the best and if the best doesn't come then second isn't a bad position. That's how I feel.

"I am looking forward to tomorrow and if I get some minutes I will show everyone what I can do."

Manager Allan Johnston is delighted to have signed Ngoo, who scored five goals during his previous spell in Scottish football.

"He is a big presence, he did well with Hearts and we are expecting him to play a big part in our team this year," explained Johnston

"So it is up to him to put in good performances on the pitch.

"He is desperate to start playing again.

"The boys have made him welcome and he feels he is part of the squad so he should be a good signing.

"We still have Lee Miller to come back [from a calf injury] so we have options up front."