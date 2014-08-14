Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not ruling out Danny Gabbidon move

Danny Gabbidon scored 10 goals during his time at Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ruling out signing former Bluebirds and Wales defender Danny Gabbidon.

The 35-year-old is training with Cardiff having been released by Crystal Palace in the summer.

Solskjaer said the club is just helping out a former player, but refused to dismiss a future deal for Gabbidon.

"He's got to look at us and we've got to look at him," said Solskjaer, "you never know in football.

"But at the moment it's just about training with us and keeping himself fit."

Gabbidon made 219 appearances for Cardiff between 2000 and 2005 before moving to West Ham.

The Wales international, who has 49 caps, has previously played in the Premier League for the Hammers, Queens Park Rangers and Palace.

Solskjaer is trying to buy another centre-back following the departure of Steven Caulker to QPR and with Ben Turner (ankle injury) and Juan Cala (suspended) both sidelined.

Bordeaux's Senegal international Lamine Sane has also been linked with a move to Cardiff.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his current contract in France.

Following Cardiff's 2-1 victory against League One side Coventry City in the Captial One Cup on Wednesday, Solskjaer said he does not think he will be successful in his quest ahead of their next match at home to Huddersfield.

"I want a centre-back in but I don't think it will happen before Saturday," said Solskjaer.