BBC Sport - Premier League: Scout on Costa, Markovic & Sanchez

Top scout on big Premier League buys

Former scout and sporting director Tor-Kristian Karlsen gives his verdict on some of the biggest Premier League buys of the summer.

The ex-AS Monaco chief executive gives his expert opinion on Chelsea's Diego Costa, Liverpool's Lazar Markovic and Arsenal new boy Alexis Sanchez.

Karlsen also gives his verdict on Vincent Kompany's new defensive partner at Manchester City, Eliaquim Mangala, and whether Ander Herrera can get Manchester United back into title-winning form.

Tune in to 5 live Sport, Thursday 14 August, 21:00 BST as Will Perry, Burnley defender Michael Duff, QPR keeper Rob Green and Leicester striker David Nugent focus on the Premier League's new boys.

Top Stories