Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Ally McCoist insists Scotland left-back Lee Wallace is not for sale amid reported interest from English Championship side Brighton. (Daily Express)

Henning Berg says the beautiful game will be dead if Legia Warsaw are not reinstated into the Champions League. Uefa heard their appeal on Wednesday morning and a decision is expected by lunchtime. (Sun)

Supporters Direct Scotland have vowed to back Celtic in their battle to introduce safe standing - after Glasgow City Council rejected their plan. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock hope to sign a striker before the weekend, with former Liverpool striker Michael Ngoo the favourite after taking in the 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen on Wednesday evening. (Daily Record)

Cowdenbeath have asked the Scottish FA for help in their compensation dispute with Barnsley over striker Kane Hennings. Cowden insist they are due a fee for the player but talks between the clubs have hit a stalemate. (Daily Express)

Scotland are set to miss out on highly-rated Mackenzie Heaney, with the Geordie attacking midfielder preparing to switch allegiances to England. It follows on the back of Sam Gallagher and Matt Target also opting for the countries of their birth over Scotland. (Sun)

Leanne Ross is set to miss the rest of Glasgow City's season after breaking a bone in her boot in the Champions League win over Glentoran (Herald)