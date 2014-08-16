PSG want Brandao banned for life

Brandao, 34, spent seven years at Shakhtar Donetsk

Paris St-Germain want Bastia striker Brandao banned for life after he appeared to headbutt Thiago Motta in the tunnel after Saturday's 2-0 win.

Brazilian Brandao, 34, was filmed waiting for PSG midfielder Motta and clashing with him following the Ligue 1 match.

Blood poured from the nose of the Brazil-born Italy international.

"Brandao should be suspended for life - he is not a football player," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Brandao and Thiago Motta clashed during the game

Meanwhile, PSG and Brazil captain Thiago Silva, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, used his Instagram account to criticise the Bastia player.

"I want to know how many matches this guy will be suspended for?" wrote Silva, who in May last year was suspended for pushing a referee during a Ligue 1 match against Valenciennes.

"If I got three matches two years ago for touching the referee, imagine something like that? The fourth official saw everything, I was by his side when this guy attacked our player."

Brazil midfielder Lucas Moura gave PSG the lead against Bastia in the 26th minute when he converted a cross from Gregory van der Wiel.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani added a second after half-time when he turned and fired in from near the penalty spot.

Champions PSG, who were held 2-2 by Reims in their opening league game, lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a back injury in the first half.