Bordeaux 4-1 Monaco

Monaco suffered a second consecutive defeat despite Dimitar Berbatov's diving header giving them the lead against Willy Sagnol's Bordeaux.

The hosts made it two wins from two thanks to a Diego Rola brace and Emiliano Sala and Wahbi Khazri goals.

Former Monaco and France defender Sagnol, 37, is in his first managerial job having taken over this summer.

Radamel Falcao played 28 minutes for Monaco as he returns from the injury that ruined his World Cup dream.

Monaco, who finished second last season, are one of three Ligue 1 teams to have not picked up a point.

They replaced Claudio Ranieri with Sporting Lisbon boss Leonardo Jardim in the summer.

Champions Paris St-Germain have won one and drawn one of their opening two games.