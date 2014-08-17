Match ends, Bordeaux 4, Monaco 1.
Bordeaux 4-1 Monaco
Monaco suffered a second consecutive defeat despite Dimitar Berbatov's diving header giving them the lead against Willy Sagnol's Bordeaux.
The hosts made it two wins from two thanks to a Diego Rola brace and Emiliano Sala and Wahbi Khazri goals.
Former Monaco and France defender Sagnol, 37, is in his first managerial job having taken over this summer.
Radamel Falcao played 28 minutes for Monaco as he returns from the injury that ruined his World Cup dream.
Monaco, who finished second last season, are one of three Ligue 1 teams to have not picked up a point.
They replaced Claudio Ranieri with Sporting Lisbon boss Leonardo Jardim in the summer.
Champions Paris St-Germain have won one and drawn one of their opening two games.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 16Carrasso
- 6Sané
- 3Contento
- 5Pallois
- 22Faubert
- 8Sertic
- 24KhazriBooked at 57minsSubstituted forKaabouniat 76'minutes
- 9RolanSubstituted forSackoat 83'minutes
- 19Maurice-Belay
- 14DiabatéSubstituted forPlasilat 45'minutes
- 11Sala
Substitutes
- 1Jug
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 12Sacko
- 15Kaabouni
- 18Plasil
- 27Planus
- 29Poundje
Monaco
- 1SubasicBooked at 73mins
- 24Raggi
- 2Tavares
- 5AbdennourBooked at 60mins
- 21Echiéjilé
- 11OcamposSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 76'minutes
- 28ToulalanBooked at 31mins
- 22KondogbiaSubstituted forFerreira-Carrascoat 69'minutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 18GermainSubstituted forFalcaoat 62'minutes
- 10Berbatov
Substitutes
- 3Kurzawa
- 7Dirar
- 9Falcao
- 14Bakayoko
- 15Bernardo Silva
- 16Stekelenburg
- 17Ferreira-Carrasco
- Referee:
- Tony Chapron
- Attendance:
- 28,287
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 4, Monaco 1.
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Julien Faubert (Bordeaux).
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Nicolas Pallois.
Fabinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emiliano Sala (Bordeaux).
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jérémy Toulalan (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Younes Kaabouni (Bordeaux).
Aymen Abdennour (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julien Faubert (Bordeaux).
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Hadi Sacko replaces Diego Rolan.
Offside, Bordeaux. Younes Kaabouni tries a through ball, but Nicolas Maurice-Belay is caught offside.
Offside, Monaco. Dimitar Berbatov tries a through ball, but Falcao is caught offside.
Foul by Dimitar Berbatov (Monaco).
Lamine Sané (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Younes Kaabouni replaces Wahbi Khazri.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Bernardo Silva replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 4, Monaco 1. Wahbi Khazri (Bordeaux) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Danijel Subasic (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Danijel Subasic (Monaco) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Bordeaux. Wahbi Khazri draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Emiliano Sala (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Falcao (Monaco) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Diego Contento (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Falcao (Monaco).
Nicolas Pallois (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grégory Sertic (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 3, Monaco 1. Diego Rolan (Bordeaux) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lamine Sané with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Monaco).
Diego Rolan (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elderson (Monaco).
Julien Faubert (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Falcao replaces Valère Germain.
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 2, Monaco 1. Emiliano Sala (Bordeaux) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.