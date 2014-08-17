German Cup: Holger Badstuber returns as Bayern beat Munster

Holger Badstuber (l) started the game and played for 79 minutes before being replaced

Holger Badstuber played his first competitive game in more than 20 months as Bayern Munich easily beat minnows Preussen Munster in the German Cup.

The 25-year-old Germany defender injured his knee against Borussia Dortmund on 1 December 2012 and suffered another setback in May 2013.

He played 79 minutes as a strong Bayern team saw off their third-tier hosts.

Mario Gotze, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Claudio Pizarro scored for the holders who won 4-1.

Rogier Krohne replied with a late consolation but Robert Lewandowski then missed a last-minute penalty after Marc Heitmeier was sent off for fouling the Poland international.

After the match, Badstuber, who won 30 caps before tearing his cruciate ligaments, tweeted: "First game. Done!!! Thankful to be back on the field... It is simply the best!!!"

Bayern, who have won the domestic double for two consecutive seasons, begin their Bundesliga defence at home to Wolfsburg on Friday.

This was their second match of the season, after losing 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the Supercup on Wednesday.