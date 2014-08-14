Everton boss Roberto Martinez says he is "delighted" with his squad and that the club have brought in "the right characters" during the pre-season.

The Spaniard has added Muhamed Besic, Brendan Galloway and Christian Atsu to his side, as well as making Gareth Barry and Romanu Lukaku permanent and securing the future of talented youngsters Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman and John Stones.

Martinez adds that he is "not desperate" to bring anymore names in, and denies reports that striker Arouna Kone is set to leave Goodison Park.