Harry Redknapp: QPR boss says he does not want to sell Loic Remy

Newcastle, where Remy spent last season on loan, are one of the club's reported to be interested in signing him

QPR boss Harry Redknapp has reiterated his desire to keep Loic Remy at Loftus Road despite interest in the striker from other Premier League clubs.

Remy was set to join Liverpool this summer but the move collapsed over what was reported to be a failed medical.

Redknapp revealed that other top-flight clubs have since enquired about the 27-year-old Frenchman.

But the QPR boss said: "I'm not trying to sell him because we don't want to sell him."

The 67-year-old, who led the club back into the Premier League last season through the play-offs after a season in the Championship, added: "I want to keep him, the chairman wants him to stay, and we hope that he does stay.

"When I looked at what he was going to go for to Liverpool, it was a fantastic buy for Liverpool at that money. So their loss is our gain I think."

Redknapp did admit that Remy could yet still leave the club, particularly as he has a buy-out clause in his contract, but added that he is hopeful the France international will still be a Rangers player when the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Remy's league record Newcastle (loan) 26 appearances (14 league goals) Queens Park Rangers 14 (six) Marseille 74 (28) Nice 68 (26) Lens 10 (three) Lyon 12 (0)

"At the end of the day if he's got a buy-out clause there's very little you can do about it I would imagine," said Redknapp. "That would be the worst scenario.

"I don't think he would want to do that either to us, he's a good lad, he's got a good relationship with the chairman.

"With a week to go before the window closes we all need to know where we're going, I don't think he would suddenly walk away the day before. I think he's too decent a guy to do that."

Remy moved to QPR from Marseille in a club-record £8m deal in January 2013 and scored six goals in 14 appearances.

He joined Newcastle on a season-long loan last August following the Hoops' relegation to the Championship and added 14 more goals to his tally in England.

A move to Anfield fell through at the last minute over the summer amid suggestions that he had failed a medical, which was denied by Redknapp.

Remy is expected to return for the club's Premier League opening day game against Hull City and Redknapp is hoping he can help Rangers avoid a repeat of the relegation in 2012-13.

"I'm delighted that Premier League football is back at Loftus Road," said Redknapp. "The fans deserve that.

"Staying in the Premier League is the aim. It's a hard league, the most competitive in the world."

Redknapp has enlisted the help of former England boss Glenn Hoddle in pursuit of his aim.

The 56-year-old, who last managed at Wolves until July 2006, has been appointed as a first-team coach on a part-time basis and Redknapp is delighted to have him at the club.

"I was looking for another coach and Glenn was available. I wanted a top man and I've got him," added Redknapp.

"He's here to coach. He's a fantastic football man and I couldn't be more pleased to have him here.

