Cambridge United: Sam Whittall given short contract

Whittall never made a senior appearance for Wolves

Cambridge United have signed former Wolves midfielder Sam Whittall on a six-month deal.

The 20-year-old had been on trial with the U's this summer after being released by the Championship side.

"He is someone we kept our eye on last year. He's had a good grounding at a good club," U's boss Richard Money told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"He's impressed us with his ability but also with his attitude. He showed a real hunger to come and join us."