Jamie Ness: Stoke City midfielder joins Crewe Alexandra on loan

Jamie Ness
Ness spent time on loan at Leyton Orient last season

League One side Crewe Alexandra have signed Stoke City midfielder Jamie Ness on loan until 5 January.

The 23-year-old's arrival follows that of Manchester City defender Greg Leigh, who signed a similar loan deal earlier this week.

Ness began his career at Glasgow Rangers, making 18 first-team appearances and scoring two goals.

He moved to Stoke on a four-year deal in July 2012, and has since spent time on loan at Leyton Orient.

The Scotland Under-21 international scored once in 14 appearances for Orient as they reached the League One play-offs last term.

His only outing for the Potters came as a substitute in a League Cup defeat by Swindon in August 2012.

