Jamie Ness: Stoke City midfielder joins Crewe Alexandra on loan
-
- From the section Football
League One side Crewe Alexandra have signed Stoke City midfielder Jamie Ness on loan until 5 January.
The 23-year-old's arrival follows that of Manchester City defender Greg Leigh, who signed a similar loan deal earlier this week.
Ness began his career at Glasgow Rangers, making 18 first-team appearances and scoring two goals.
He moved to Stoke on a four-year deal in July 2012, and has since spent time on loan at Leyton Orient.
The Scotland Under-21 international scored once in 14 appearances for Orient as they reached the League One play-offs last term.
His only outing for the Potters came as a substitute in a League Cup defeat by Swindon in August 2012.