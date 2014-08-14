Paul Cox: Mansfield Town manager wants reinforcements

Paul Cox's Mansfield have lost their first two games of the season

Mansfield manager Paul Cox has said that the injury-stricken League Two club needs to bring in new signings.

The Stags only had 18 fit players for Wednesday's League Cup tie defeat at Sheffield United, and lost both Liam Hearn and Martin Riley to injury.

Nine players were signed in the summer, but the Stags had their playing budget reduced and 15 left.

"We need some reinforcements because we are struggling for bodies," Cox told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Anyone we can get on the pitch now is a plus point. It's no secret the fact that the resources of the club probably aren't as healthy as other clubs."

Earlier this year, Mansfield owner John Radford was forced to appeal for new investment and reduced the amount of money being put into the club.

And although Cox is disappointed with the current situation and the lack of numbers in his squad, he is positive for the future.

He continued: "The one thing that I wanted out of the [Sheffield United] game was to get away without any injuries and that's not happened. It's frustrating for me and it's frustrating for the players.

"When we do get these players fit and we don't have to chop and change all the time, if we get a nice little nucleus, we're not going to be a bad side."