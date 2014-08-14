Valencia boss Nuno Santo says cameras should be in dressing rooms

Cameras film inside dressing rooms in American football's NFL

Valencia boss Nuno Santo thinks clubs' dressing rooms should be open to TV cameras as they are in American sports.

Some FA Cup games in England have cameras in the changing rooms but it does not happen in the Premier League, La Liga or Champions League.

"I think eventually it will happen," Nuno told BBC World Football Show.

"It's part of the sport. It's part of the show. Why not? It will be a big challenge to all of us. There are no secrets in football."

He added: "It will bring more people to the game. It will open their minds and show that everything is normal."

The 40-year-old former FC Porto goalkeeper, who left his post as Rio Ave boss this summer to take over at Valencia, also believes interviews in the dressing room after the game would add more entertainment.

"Those are the moments when people talk the truth," he said.

"If you go to a press conference and have time to talk to your press director and he says 'don't do this or don't do that', they are boring."

You can hear the full interview on BBC World Service on Friday at 04:32, 15:32 and 23:32 BST or You can hear the full interview on BBC World Service on Friday at 04:32, 15:32 and 23:32 BST or afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.